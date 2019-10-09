Irish PM Varadkar: We are absolutely open to proposals on consent for N. Ireland assembly but …

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, with the key headlines noted below.

We are absolutely open to proposals on consent for N. Ireland assembly, but have to be workable. The UK position that M. Ireland must come out of the EU customs union no matter what of grave difficulty for us.

On Tuesday, BBC News reported Varadkar, as saying that it is going to be "very difficult" for the UK to secure a new Brexit deal by next week.

Meanwhile, the Cable continues to find support just ahead of the 1.22 handle, now hovering around 1.2230 levels, up +0.15% on the day.