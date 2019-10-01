Irish PM Varadkar: There will need to be checks at ports, airports if there is no deal on October 31

Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said that if the United Kingdom fails to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union by October 31, there will need to be checks at ports, airports and perhaps near the border.

"No British government should seek to impose customs posts against wishes of people in Ireland and Northern Ireland," Varadkar added.

Meanwhile, the British pound continues to weaken against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.5% on the day at 1.2225 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.55% at 0.8913.