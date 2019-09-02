Irish PM Varadkar: Significant financial package will be needed for companies in no-deal

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they will listen to the UK's alternatives to the backstop but added none of the suggestions so far about managing the border would lead to the outcome they want.

"I am patient and there is time between now and October 31," Varadkar added. "This is a very volatile situation, will have to allow things to develop in Westminster."

Commenting on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, Varadkar reiterated that a significant financial package from Irish Exchequer will be needed for companies in a no-deal scenario.

The British pound ignored those comments with the GBP/USD pair remaining under pressure below the 1.21 handle.