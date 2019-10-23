Irish PM Varadkar said to support Brexit extension to 31 January 2020

According to the latest headlines flashing on the wires, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was said to support a Brexit extension to January 31, 2020, following a phone call with the European Council President Donald Tusk. They were further quoted saying that “it would still be possible for the UK to leave before January 31, 2020, if the Withdrawal Agreement has been ratified in advance of that date.” EU27 ambassadors will discuss the issue at 1730 CET in Brussels and might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP crosses.

