Irish PM Varadkar on UK proposals: What we are hearing is not encouraging, would not be basis for a deal

Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that he had not yet seen the United Kingdom's Brexit proposals but added that what they were hearing was not encouraging and would not be a basis for a deal.

Varadkar further announced that he will be talking to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the evening.

The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2280, losing 0.17% on the day while the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.32% on the day at 0.8910.