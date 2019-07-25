Irish PM Varadkar: Johnson’s call for new Brexit deal 'not in real world'

Commenting on the new UK PM Johnson’s debut speech. Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar said that “listening to what he said today, I got the impression that he wasn’t just talking about deleting the (Northern Ireland) backstop, he was talking about a whole new deal - a better deal for Britain. That is not going to happen.”

Varadkar added: “Any suggestion that there can be a whole new deal negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world.”

Additional Quotes (via Reuters):

Johnson would have to “put a little bit of detail behind some of those slogans and statements” about Brexit.

“Confidence and enthusiasm is not a substitute for a European policy or a foreign policy.”

“We will need to hear in detail what he has in mind.”

The Cable steadies near daily lows of 1.2471 heading into the London open, awaiting fresh UK political updates for the next push.