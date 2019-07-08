Irish PM Varadkar: Irish backstop is an absolute red line for Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that the Irish backstop in an "absolute red line" for Ireland.

Commenting on the possibility of a Brexit extension, "There would be a great deal of reluctance among EU leaders to grant another Brexit extension," Varadkar stated. "There would have to be a very good reason for an extension, such as a general election."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2538, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.