Irish PM Varadkar: I have mixed feelings today, regret UK is leaving

Irish PM Varadkar vocal following the Brexit vote, regretting the UK's decision to leave.

The Pound has rallied towards the 1.30 handle against the US Dollar.

Irish PM Varadkar says Brexit negotiations taught him about the strength of unity of EU and regrets that the UK is leaving.

More from Varadkar:

"United we stand, divided we fall."

"I have mixed feelings today, regret UK is leaving."

"Like an old friend that is going on a journey without us."

"Brexit deal meets Ireland's objectives."

"Solution on Irish border could become permanent."

FX implications:

The Pound has rallied towards the 1.30 handle against the US Dollar following a decision by Leaders of 27 EU countries to formally endorse the new Brexit agreement with the UK. However, Prime Minister Johnson now has the task of getting the deal through Parliament, which will now likely cap further advances in GBP/USD, for it shall not be a simple task. Johnson's acceptance of customs checks at the point of entry into Northern Ireland, which the DUP objects to, had made a deal possible - If he cannot get support from this, then the deal will fail and an extension will have to be requested, making for further volatility in the Pound.