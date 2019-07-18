Irish PM Varadkar: “I can see a route to a resolution on border issue”

Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar is reported by Reuters, as saying that “I can see a route to a resolution on border issue”.

Additional Quotes:

There are a few ways to avoid a hard border.

If there are proposals that genuinely finds a solution, will listen to them.

But if there are no meaningful suggestions, we cannot move away from backstop.

If there is a no-deal Brexit outcome, it will be the choice of the UK government.