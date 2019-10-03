Irish PM Varadkar: Best way to ensure seamless border is backstop arrangement

While speaking in Stockholm on Thursday, Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar noted that there were two major obstacles to the United Kingdom's Brexit offer. "First is the proposals on customs, the second obstacle is consent and democracy. No one party of any denomination should have a veto," Varadkar said.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to push higher in the day and was last seen trading at 1.2375, adding 0.6% on the day. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.
"The proposals that the UK put forward are welcome but fall short in a number of aspects."
"No one party of any denomination should have a veto."
"We need to explore in more detail the customs proposal."
"Our objective is very clear, we don't want to see any customs posts between north and south, no tariffs."
"Preparations for no-deal are very advanced, next week's budget will be a budget for no-deal."
"We haven't yet agreed with the EU on how to manage border in event of no-deal Brexit."
"Ireland will do what is necessary to protect the single market in the event of no-deal."
"The best way to ensure a seamless border is backstop arrangement and that's what we are trying to achieve."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, extending its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is highly anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, some 0.5% higher. UK PM Johnson has opened the door to changes in his Brexit plans ahead of talks with the EU. He enjoys support in parliament for his current plan.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.
Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?
Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.