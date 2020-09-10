Irish PM Martin: UK needs to restore trust, give meaningful reassurance to EU negotiators

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT), Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said that the UK needs to restore trust and give meaningful reassurance to EU negotiators.

Additional quotes

“UK bill raises 'justifiable doubts' as to whether the UK wanted to conclude negotiations.”

“EU negotiators are wondering whether there is a will to get an agreement.”

“And that is a very serious issue.”

“The sensible thing would be to withdraw those clauses.”

On Wednesday, PM Martin said that 'where there is a will there is a way' when questioned about the Brexit deal.

Market reaction

GBP/USD shrugs off the above comments and extends the recovery beyond 1.3000.

At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.21% to trade at 1.3030.