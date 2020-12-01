Irish PM Martin: There are options available to complete a Brexit trade deal

“We are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week,” Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said Tuesday, adding that “there are options available to complete a Brexit trade deal.”

Additional quotes

“There is a landing zone for an agreement, there are options to conclude the deal.”

“Anticipates delays at Irish ports in January, February even in a benign Brexit.”

“If a trade deal is agreed there may be some flexibility on enforcement of EU food, animal health check rules at borders.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is back on the bids to test the 1.3350 level amid broad US dollar retreat and fresh Brexit optimism.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3348, up 0.20% on the day.