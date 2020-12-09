Irish PM Martin: Remains to be seen if talks today can rescue situation

"At the moment, we are on the precipice of a no-deal," Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"It remains to be seen if talks today can rescue the situation," Martin said regarding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "The situation is 50-50, it is on a knife-edge."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.75% on a daily basis at 1.3453.