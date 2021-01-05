Irish PM Martin: Possibility of closure of construction and manufacturing on agenda

The possibility of closure of the construction and manufacturing sectors due to the coronavirus will be on the cabinet meeting's agenda on Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said, per Reuters.

"By the end of February, we will have 75,000 people in long-term care facilities and 60,000 frontline health workers vaccinated," Martin added and noted that they expect to secure private hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Market reaction

There was no immediate market reaction to these remarks. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.7% on a daily basis at 3,539.