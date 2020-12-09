Irish PM Martin on the pessimistic side about prospects of Brexit deal – Irish Times

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, as cited by the Irish Times, remains on the pessimistic side about prospects for a Brexit trade deal. Martin mentioned that the agreement on the Northern Ireland border checks yesterday were positive and helpful. He further warned that people should not over-interpret that as to meaning a trade deal is imminent.

The comments, however, did little to prompt any selling around the British pound. In fact, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold with modest intraday gains around the 1.3380-85 region.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

