Irish PM Martin on the pessimistic side about prospects of Brexit deal – Irish Times

Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, as cited by the Irish Times, remains on the pessimistic side about prospects for a Brexit trade deal. Martin mentioned that the agreement on the Northern Ireland border checks yesterday were positive and helpful. He further warned that people should not over-interpret that as to meaning a trade deal is imminent.

The comments, however, did little to prompt any selling around the British pound. In fact, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold with modest intraday gains around the 1.3380-85 region.