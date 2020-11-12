Irish PM Martin: It is crucial that we get a Brexit deal

Brexit talks have intensified, Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said while adding that it is crucial that we get a deal.

Further comments

“Internal market bill creates lingering doubts.”

“I do believe Boris Johnson wants a deal.”

“It would be ruinous for the UK to get no deal.”

GBP/USD heads towards 1.3150

Covid contagion is weighing over the market mood and propping up the haven demand for the US dollar, knocking-off GBP/USD to daily lows near 1.3170.

The downbeat UK growth numbers also exacerbate the pain in the cable.