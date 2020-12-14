Irish PM Martin: Hopeful of a Brexit deal but significant challenges persist

Brexit headlines continue flowing in and dominate the sentiment around the pound, with the latest comment coming in from Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin

The Irish PM Martin said that he remains hopeful of a deal but significant challenges on a level playing field and fisheries persist.

Meanwhile, responding to the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier’s comments, a UK government source said that "it just isn't true" that Britain is backtracking on fishing, per Reuters.

Barnier accused the UK of backtracking on fisheries.

GBP/USD holds over 1% gains

GBP/USD clings onto the intraday gains, consolidating around 1.3400, as the bulls gear up for the next leg higher. The spot is adding 1.35% on a daily basis.