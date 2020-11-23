Irish PM Martin: Hope to see outlines of a deal at the end of the week

A trade deal with the United Kingdom is necessary and in the best interest of everyone, Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said on Monday, as reported Reuters.

Martin further noted that he is hopeful that they could see the outlines of a deal at the end of this week. "Moves will have to be made on key issues," Martin added. "We get a sense from both negotiating teams that they have made progress."

Market reaction

Despite these remarks, the market sentiment seems to have soured recently. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was posting small daily losses at 6,347. Meanwhile, the British pound preserves its strength and the GBP/USD pair is currently up 0.65% on the day at 1.3370.