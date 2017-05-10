Irish PM: Ireland has ‘fall back’ Brexit plan if talks fail - BBG

Irish PM: Ireland has ‘fall back’ Brexit plan if talks fail - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires earlier today, via Bloomberg, noting that Ireland has “fall back” plans, in the event of the UK’s failure to agree a wide-ranging free trade agreement with the EU following Brexit.
The Irish PM said that he doesn’t rule out seeking special Brexit arrangements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.