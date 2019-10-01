Irish Foreign Minister: If there is a proposal that involves customs checks on island of Ireland, 'that in itself is bad faith'

- Time limited backstop is not a backstop at all.
- We will judge UK proposal when we see it, but it will need to have same effect as backstop.
- UK parliament will act to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The Irish Foreign Minister is being reported saying that if there is a proposal that involves customs checks on the island of Ireland, 'that in itself is bad faith'. Indeed, the remark reflects the sentiment from an overnight with respect to UK PM Boris Johnson's proposed backstop solution which was leaked and regarded as a non-starter. Ireland’s deputy prime minister dismissed it as being so in a tweet just before midnight where he said it was the time that the EU and Ireland had a “serious proposal”.
Additional comments from the Irish Foreign Minister:
- Let's see what happens tomorrow, it is too early to say what is in the proposal.
- 'The reports we are hearing are concerning to put it mildly'.
- Always rejected concept of time limit on backstop unless clear what happens after.
- Time limited backstop is not a backstop at all.
- Irish foreign minister Coveney: not seen UK proposals yet – virgin media interview.
- Does not look like basis for deal if report is correct (refers to telegraph newspaper.
- UK parliament will act to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
- We are not going to sign up to managed border infrastructure as a permanent arrangement on the island of Ireland.
- The government won't be signing up on a voluntary basis to border checks on this island.
- We will judge UK proposal when we see it, but it will need to have same effect as backstop.
Extra reading:
FX implications:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge
GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session on Wednesday. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers additional support.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
Dollar Demand Vanishes on Ugly Data
With the exception of euro and sterling, all of the major currencies traded lower today against the greenback with the AUD lead the slide. The RBA cut interest rates for the third time this year to a record low of 0.75%.