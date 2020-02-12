Ireland's Varadkar: Second election is possible

Commenting on the results of the general election, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the election was a "photo finish" between three parties and added that he didn't think a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Greens was possible at the moment. Varadkar further noted a second election was also an option.

"Voters are telling Fine Gael should go into opposition, we are absolutely willing to do that," Varadkar noted. "If it's necessary to give country political stability, we will speak to other parties in due course."

Markets don't seem to be paying any mind to these comments.