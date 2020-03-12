Ireland's Varadkar: Schools, universities, child care facilities closed until March 29th

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced that schools, universities and child care facilities in Ireland will be closed until March 29th due to coronavirus.

"We will also limit mass gatherings and indoor gatherings due to coronavirus," Varadkar added. "The government will deploy all resources we can muster, they are extensive but not unlimited."

Varadkar further noted that the economy will suffer but is expected to bounce back.

Market reaction

Markets remain risk-averse on Thursday and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was last seen erasing 5.7% on the day.