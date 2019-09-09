Ireland's Varadkar: If there is a good reason for Brexit extension, we would consider it

Further comments crossed the wires from the Irish PM Varadkar, as he said that he would prefer to have this resolved in October.
Additional Quotes:
Most EU countries would not want a Brexit extension.
But if there is a good reason to request for one, we would consider it.
