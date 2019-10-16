Ireland's Varadkar: If no agreement today, there is still time and possibility of additional summit

Even if sides were to fail to reach an agreement on Wednesday, "there is still time and the possibility of an additional summit," Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar said. "Although time is running short, I'm confident our objectives can be met."

Varadkar further added that there are still many issues to be resolved, particularly on consent, customs and value-added tax (VAT). "I am convinced all parties are serious about getting a deal if not this week, by the end of the month," the PM stated.

Meanwhile, fading Brexit optimism seems to be weighing on the British Pound in the session. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.57% on the day at 1.2712.