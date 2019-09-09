Ireland's Varadkar: Have not received workable alternatives to the backstop yet

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Irish PM Leo Varadkar, as he speaks ahead of the meeting with his British counterpart Johnson.

Key Headlines:

We will not replace legal guarantee with a promise. Backstop is a critical component of the withdrawal agreement. Open to realistic, legally-binding alternatives. Confident that we can find some common ground today.

The Cable is looking to extend the gains above the 1.23 handle on the above comments, with the sentiment buoyed by above-forecast UK GDP and industrial data.