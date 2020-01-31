Ireland's Varadkar: Don't see how to separate fisheries from Brexit trade deal

Don't see how to separate fisheries from Brexit trade deal, the Irish PM Leo Varadkar reacted to the UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove's comments.

It is worth reporting that the UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told Sky News earlier this Friday that the UK will not do a deal over fisheries to secure a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

Meanwhile, the latest development did little to dent the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the British pound. The GBP/USD pair held on to its gains for the second consecutive session on Friday and was last seen trading near weekly tops, around the 1.3140 region.