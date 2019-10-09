Ireland's Varadkar: Difficult to get Brexit deal by deadline - BBC

It is going to be "very difficult" for the UK to secure a new Brexit deal by next week, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, according to BBC.

Varadkar added that the European Union (EU) leaders have been "straight-up" in their dealings with the UK.

Irish Prime Minister's comments came after a Downing Street source said Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel told her British counterpart Boris Johnson that a deal based on the UK's latest offer was "overwhelmingly unlikely".

The UK currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the EU.