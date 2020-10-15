Ireland's Martin: We still can get deal within time frame

The EU and the UK can still reach a deal within the time frame, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It's in the interest of all EU citizens that we find a satisfactory free trade deal."

"Ultimately, there will be an intensification of talks."

"Leaders will not want to hit citizens with added shock of no-deal."

"It's crucial to reach a deal."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help the British pound to stage a rebound against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.43% on a daily basis at 1.2955.