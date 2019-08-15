Ireland’s Donohoe: Possibility of a no-deal Brexit is clearly growing

Ireland's Finance Minister Donohoe recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is clearly growing.

He added that the economy is well capable of responding back to risk of a no-deal Brexit.

“If backstop alternative could have been found in the last two years, it would have,” Donohoe said.

The pound remains undeterred by the above comments, as the GBP/USD pair keeps extends its recovery towards the 1.21 handle amid an improved risk tone.