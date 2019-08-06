Ireland's Donohoe: No-deal is not UK government's desired outcome

Following the meeting with his British counterpart Sajid Javid, Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he had a very productive meeting and added that Javid reaffirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position on the Withdrawal Agreement.

"My view is that no-deal is not the UK government's desired outcome, but something they willing to contemplate," Donohoe said, per Reuters. "We should concentrate with time available on ways of avoiding the really big consequences of a hard Brexit."

None of these comments seems to be having a meaningful impact on the market. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was flat on the day at 1.2143.