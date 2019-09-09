Ireland’s Donohoe: Ireland would be in favour of Brexit extension

In an interview with BBC Radio, Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe noted that Ireland would back the Brexit extension, in the face of mitigating possible risks to the Northern Irish peace process and damage to its economy.

Key Quotes:

“I think it would be reasonable to say that from our point of view we would be in favour of an extension that would create the space to hopefully conclude where we are.”

“But it is a matter that needs full agreement across the European Council.”

The Cable extends the break below the 1.2250 support despite the upbeat comments from the Irish FinMin, as nervousness creeps in ahead of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting with his Irish counterpart Varadkar in Dublin later today.