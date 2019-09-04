Ireland’s Donohoe: EU still needs significant reason for Brexit extension

In an interview with national broadcaster RTE, Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe noted that the UK must present “a very significant political rationale” if it wants to extend talks to leave the European Union.

Key Quotes:

“The European Council and the European Commission have said that were another extension to be looked for, there would have to be a very significant political rationale for it and it is yet to be seen what that rationale would be.”

On Johnson’s defeat no deal-Brexit, “He is the prime minister of the United Kingdom and we will deal with who the prime minister of the United Kingdom is.”