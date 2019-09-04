Ireland's Coveney: Would support an extension if one sought

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they will support an extension to Brexit if the UK were to seek one given that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains why.

"We will try and arrange no-deal Brexit checks away from the border and in a way that limits risks," Coveney explained. "We cannot do a deal unless there are some proposals from the UK to talk about. The obligation is on the UK to give a convincing case of an alternative that does the same as the backstop."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade near the 1.22 mark, adding 0.95% on a daily basis.