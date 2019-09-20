Ireland's Coveney: We are still waiting for serious proposals from the UK

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is out on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key comments on the Irish backstop issue found below.

There is still a wide gap between both sides on Brexit.

There are serious problems due to change of approach by Boris Johnson.

We still want to get a deal and avoid a no-deal outcome.

There is a lot of commentary on Brexit and "some of it is spin".

We need a dose of reality.

Backstop alternatives do not stand up to scrutiny.

UK request on Brexit compromise is unreasonable.

We cannot sign up to a deal that replaces a guarantee with a promise.

If there is an alternative that works, we have no problem with that.

UK PM visit to Ireland was a success.

To be honest, we are not close to a deal right now.

But the 'mood music' has improved on Brexit.