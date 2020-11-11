Ireland's Coveney: We are more likely to get a Brexit deal than not

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, "If we don't have a deal by some time next week, we will have real problems," Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"I think it's quite possible this could fall apart, that would not shock me," Coveney noted and added that it's unlikely to see a deal by the end of this week. On a positive note, Coveney said that they are still more likely to reach an agreement than not.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after these remarks and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 1.3258.