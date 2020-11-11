Ireland's Coveney: We are more likely to get a Brexit deal than not

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, "If we don't have a deal by some time next week, we will have real problems," Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
"I think it's quite possible this could fall apart, that would not shock me," Coveney noted and added that it's unlikely to see a deal by the end of this week. On a positive note, Coveney said that they are still more likely to reach an agreement than not.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after these remarks and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 1.3258.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases is weighing.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.