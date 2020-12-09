Ireland's Coveney: UK has sent a signal that it wants to rebuild trust

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that the deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol indicates that the UK wants to rebuild trust, as reported by Reuters.

"It is a deal that the UK is in a dealmaking mode," Coveney added.

Market reaction

These comments help the British pound continue to gather strength against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.75% on a daily basis at 1.3453. Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood is also reflected upon the UK's FTSE 100 Index, which was last seen rising 0.57% at 6,596.