Ireland's Coveney: UK has not sent a serious proposal yet

Following his meeting with the European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the EU was ready to negotiate on Brexit but added that the United Kingdom (UK) had not sent a serious proposal yet.

The British pound ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2325 and the EUR/GBP pair was up only 0.1% at 0.8870.

Earlier in the session, Arlene Foster, Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said that hey party was ready to give every assistance to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in trying to secure a Brexit deal.