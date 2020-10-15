Ireland's Coveney: Two sides are miles apart on fishing

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that the EU and the UK were able to make progress on the level playing field issue but added that sides were still "miles apart" on fishing, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The EU is not going to sell out its fishing industry."

"Agreement on fishing and level-playing field opens opportunities for agreements in many other areas."

"I think a deal will be done. I hope by the start of November, we will have a deal in sight."

"A deal is difficult but doable."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair remains depressed near 1.2900 after these comments, losing more than 0.7% on a daily basis.