Ireland's Coveney: There is growing sense that perhaps UK doesn't want a deal

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that the Brexit message from European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is clear: "The EU will remain firm and realistic."
Additional takeaways via Reuters
There is disappointment across the EU, trust is damaged."
"Strong focus remains on bigger picture for the EU."
"Trust and confidence in negotiators remains as strong as ever."
"Brexit implementation has to be consistent with protocols."
"Concerning that there is growing sense that perhaps the UK doesn't want a deal."
"I believe the UK government wants a deal."
"This is very damaging to Britain's reputation outside of Brexit bubble talks."
"If legislation (Internal Market Bill) continues, the EU will respond legally."
"No agreement on fisheries will lead to extraordinary uncertainty in the UK and the EU."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 1.2837.
