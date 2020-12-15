Ireland's Coveney on Brexit: What we're seeing this week is some progress

Commenting on the latest EU-UK Brexit negotiations, "I think what we're seeing this week is some progress," Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"I understand we are making some progress on the level playing field."

"Because negotiating teams have gone really quiet, the indication is that talks serious."

"Still hopeful that can result in a successful outcome."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair started to edge higher following these comments and was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.3388.