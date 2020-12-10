Ireland's Coveney: I do beliede UK PM Johnson wants a deal

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that he believes that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to have a trade deal with the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

"Nobody is questioning the British sovereignty," Coveney added and noted that the fact that there were no signs of compromise after Wednesday's summit is a problem.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.57% on a daily basis at 1.3320.

Additional takeaways

"Politics has the capacity to find a way to a deal."

"The gap is still very wide."