Ireland's Coveney: Have not seen any written proposals from UK to date

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they were open to a Brexit deal but noted that they have not seen any written proposals from the UK to date.

"We won’t sign up to any trade agreement with the UK that requires border checks," Coveney said. "No-deal will require checks somewhere as emergency response, I don’t think they will be near the border."

Meanwhile, the British pound continues to gather strength despite these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.27% on the day at 1.2460.