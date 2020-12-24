Ireland’s Coveney: Fisheries agreed in principle but details are still being discussed

Commenting on a potential Brexit breakthrough, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the differences on fisheries are agreed in principle but details are still being discussed.

Further comments

“Hopefully Brexit can provide us with good news today.”

“That is the expectation.

“Expectation is that we will get a Brexit deal today.”

“Brussels briefing on fish due at 0830 GMT has been postponed as talks continue.

Asked if some sort of last-minute hitch, says “yes but that is not surprising.”

GBP/USD nears 1.3600

Amid the upbeat developments on the key Brexit issue of fish, GBP/USD caught a fresh bid-wave and jumped towards 1.3600 once again.

The cable currently trades at 1.3580, gaining 0.66% so far.