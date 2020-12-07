Ireland's Coveney: EU mood starting to shift towards no-deal planning

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that there has been no progress in Brexit talks in the last two days and added that new problems have landed on fisheries rather than solutions.

Coveney further noted that the mood in the EU has started to shift towards no-deal planning and there is a great deal of frustration on both sides.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair is edging lower following these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3312, where it was down 0.95% on a daily basis.