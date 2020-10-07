Ireland’s Coveney: EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier won’t enter tunnel without UK state aid move

The European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier will not agree on intensified negotiations unless the UK moves its stance on state aid, said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“The UK stance on state aid in Brexit talks is very problematic.”

“Level playing field is a really serious issue.”

“Gap on fisheries is really, really wide.”

“No backroom talks about extending Brexit transition period.”

“I think there is more optimism now than a few weeks ago.”

“Think internal market bill is part of negotiating strategy; think has backfired.”

“Britain should not underestimate how strong feelings in EU on fishing.”

Market reaction

Coveney’s comments failed to have any impact on the pound, as GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2900.

The spot currently trades at 1.2915, adding 0.31% on the day, having reached a daily high of 1.2930.