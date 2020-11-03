Ireland's Coveney: Deal could become too difficult to strike in time

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit negotiations, "I believe we will get a deal but the deal could become too difficult to strike in time," said Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Some progress being made on the level playing field, far from concluded yet."

"There are also issues on access to EU energy markets, data, aviation and haulage."

"If we get a trade deal both sides can live with, agreements on other areas will follow."

"The atmosphere in the Joint Committee on the Northern Ireland protocol has improved greatly."

"If we get a deal and agreement on the protocol, there may be flexibility to allow bedding in period for firms."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.6% on a daily basis at 1.2988.