Ireland's Coveney: Convinced UK PM wants a deal but there are significant gaps

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they are convinced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a deal but added that there are still significant gaps that need to be closed.
"We hope that as the threat from no-deal becomes more real in the UK, the debate will become more honest," Coveney said. "We hope that in coming weeks we see changes in the UK's position, we believe the EU would respond positively."
The GBP/USD pair paid little to no ming to these comments and continues to stay flat on the day near 1.2330. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.
"We insist that border issue is resolved at this stage of the negotiations."
"There has been no substantive proposal from the UK to Barnier taskforce and nothing close to what is needed in terms of the backstop."
"There is a willingness from both sides to explore a new approach."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1070 as the ECB cuts rates, retreats below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.1068 after the ECB cuts rates by 10 basis points, retreats toward 1.1000 afterward. The central bank restarts bond purchases, reintroducing QE with €20 billion per month starting November 1.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY: bulls in control ahead of ECB
US President Trump delayed the introduction of higher tariffs. Mixed Japanese data continue signaling slowing economic growth. USD/JPY could extend gains up to 109.31, August monthly high.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.