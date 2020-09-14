Ireland’s Coveney calls UK’s Internal Market Bill a negotiating tactic

Commenting on the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s proposed Internal Market Bill, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the move is a negotiating tactic.

In his opinion, the UK wants a trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Additional quotes

“Some concerns can be resolved, including state aid.”

“The UK divergence away from the European court of human rights potentially worrying.”

GBP/USD holds the higher ground

Ahead of the much-awaited UK parliamentary debate, the rebound in GBP/USD gains traction above 1.2850.

The spot rallies 0.50% to 1.2856, at the press time.