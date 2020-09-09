Ireland's Coveney: Brexit deal can be done but now much more difficult

A joint committee meeting with the UK has been requested and is expected to happen in the coming days, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

"The British government has decided to cause chaos," Coveney added and said that he hopes they can find a way to move on from this unnecessary distraction. "I think a Brexit deal can be done but it's now much more difficult."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2995, where it was up 0.05% on a daily basis.