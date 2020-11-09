Ireland’s Coveney: Biden win may impact Brexit trade talks

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed his take on Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election and its impact on Brexit trade talks.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
“I think perhaps it does (make a difference). Joe Biden is a real friend of Ireland, he is somebody who in the middle of this campaign has taken the time to make a very clear statement on the need to prevent a hard (Irish) border at any point in the future linked to Brexit policy.”
“The relationship between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson was a close one and there was a lot of talk about a US/UK trade deal happening quickly.”
“Now that Joe Biden is going to be the next president, I certainly think that will be a cause for a pause for thought in Number 10 (Downing Street) to ensure Irish issues are prioritized as we try to close out this phase.”
